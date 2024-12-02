



With the implementation of this cloud-based Revenue Management system, IndiGo will gain access to a user-friendly interface. The web application, SRM Flex, will integrate with IndiGo’s Navitaire New Skies Passenger Service System (PSS) through its advanced Revenue Management Integration Service (RMIS).

This advancement will facilitate real-time data exchanges, allowing the airline to swiftly adapt to market changes like new bookings or alterations in equipment. The system's pricing capabilities can be tailored to be rule-based, science-based, or a combination of both, depending on the carrier's strategy. Additionally, repetitive tasks can be automated to increase operational efficiency and create more revenue opportunities.

IndiGo is on a fast track to growth in India and internationally, supported by an order for 500 A320 aircraft. By selecting Amadeus SRM Flex, the airline ensures it has the necessary technology to sustain this growth well into the future. Currently, IndiGo operates a fleet of over 400 aircraft, conducting more than 2,200 daily flights to over 120 destinations, including 38 international locations. In 2024 the airline welcomed more than 113 million passengers and introduced its business class service, IndiGoStretch, along with its loyalty program, IndiGo BluChip.

More developments from IndiGO

In September 2024, IndiGo partnered with Amadeus to make its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content accessible to travel sellers. Additionally, IndiGo chose to work with Amadeus for its secure and comprehensive solution, which integrated airline and distribution technology with extensive market reach. This collaboration increased the airline's competitive position by providing access to new market segments and customer demographics, all while leveraging Amadeus' 96% global market coverage of NDC-ready travel sellers.

The partnership enabled travel sellers in India and around the world to access the airline's NDC content through the Amadeus Travel Platform. Furthermore, both organisations were committed to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in a constantly changing market, while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and laws.