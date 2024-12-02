



Following this announcement, IndiGo has decided to rely on Amadeus for its secure and robust offering, which combines airline and distribution technology with a large market reach. The airline will also strengthen its competitive edge through access to new market and customer segments while leveraging Amadeus’ 96% worldwide market coverage of NDC-ready travel sellers across the globe.

The partnership will provide travel sellers in India and worldwide with access to the airline’s NDC content via the Amadeus Travel Platform. In addition, both financial institutions are expected to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the IndiGo x Amadeus partnership

The New Distribution Capability technology was developed with standardised messaging, opening up new opportunities for airlines to distribute their content to travel sellers even more efficiently while elevating their retailing at the same time. For corporate agencies, NDC also simplifies the booking processes by providing direct access to IndiGo’s full range of products.

This process will not only streamline operations but also deliver the overall ability to offer exclusive deals and promotions that are tailored to individual traveler profiles.

Furthermore, with the Amadeus NDC capabilities and the integration with the airline’s IT systems powered by Navitaire, IndiGo will be given the possibility to build dynamically price-tailored offers and expose them to customers. This will boost ancillary sales and optimise the overall client experience, regardless of which sales channel they choose, in a quick, efficient, and secure manner. At the moment, Indigo is already live with NDC booking and services capabilities in the UAE and Singapore regions, with other markets to follow.

IndiGo’s strategy of embracing NDC technology reflects its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, as the company will continue to provide improved access and reach of its services. The airline is also expected to put more control in the hands of its clients, allowing them to make more informed choices and enjoy a more efficient travel experience from booking to boarding.