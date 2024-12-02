Indiegogo to secure its crowdfunding platform with Onfido

Indiegogo chose to use Onfido to also build trust within its user base. By verifying new users at the point of sign-up, they now have more assurance that people are who they claim to be, making it harder for bad actors to join the site.

With the Onfido’s AI-led tech, legitimate campaigners can now be quickly onboarded to Indiegogo. Indiegogo campaigners now take a selfie and a photo of their identity document; Onfido first checks that the government ID seems genuine, and then matches it to the user’s face.

With millions of international users accessing the platform every month, global coverage was a key deciding factor for Indiegogo. Onfido also offers granular results than other providers, enabling Indiegogo to make informed decisions about onboarding potentially high-risk users.