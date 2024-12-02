Singapore’s Temasek led the startup’s Series D. Existing backers QED, Sequoia Capital India and Hummingbird Ventures were among those who participated in the new round, which brings OneCard’s to-date raise to over USD 225 million.

OneCard operates a mobile-first credit card. Its cards, for which the startup partners with banks, come with no joining or annual fee and are intended on giving customers more control and flexibility over how and where they transact. It offers a range of personalised rewards and loans to customers.

The startup operates an app called OneScore, which helps users understand and learn their credit score.