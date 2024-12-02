India's Competition Commission to order probe against Apple

According to the Commission, the American company has abused its dominant position by imposing commissions as high as 30% for in-app purchases without allowing additional payment methods.

Given that the App Store is the only source of downloading apps on iPhones and iPads, Apple controls a significant volume of payments processed through its platform. Moreover, the company’s in-house apps represent a direct competition to third-party apps on the iOS platform and the 30% commission could affect the competitiveness of the market.