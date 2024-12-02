Indian telcos to roll out alternative customer authentication systems

The Indian companies were urged by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to stop using Aadhaar-based electronic-know your customer (e-KYC) process for new connections starting with 5 November.

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm have reportedly already started the implementation of the new system. For instance, Jio is reportedly implementing the alternative digital KYC process in multiple circles. The new process is paperless and consists of a customer acquisition form embedded with photographs of subscribers and scanned images of their address proof and identity cards.

Similarly, Vodafone Idea has already given demos to the DoT twice and has shared details of the process with all stakeholders, including the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar-issuing body.

A Bharti Airtel official told PTI that the alternate digital KYC process has begun in select circles including Delhi, UP (East) and UP (West) and will be extended to other locations in the coming days. The new digital KYC process entails scanning of the proof of address and identity, embedding live customer photo and online customer acquisition form, and that the entire process will be digital.