Indian state initiates e-RUPI payment for scholarship fees

e-RUPI will be used to ensure a leak-proof delivery of education fees of eligible students by paying digitally to the college/Institute by Karnataka Government (an Indian state). Karnataka’s government will get e-vouchers delivered to the mobiles of eligible students. The voucher code can be received on the feature phone also. The students will be able to redeem e-RUPI at the identified colleges/institutes for the intended purpose of scholarship fees payment.

For redeeming e-RUPI, the identified institutes will scan the QR code or SMS string displayed by the students using an application or POS machine. This process will remove the requirement of any physical token delivery for the students to avail the scholarship.







