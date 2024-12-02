Indian police gets training to spot cryptocurrency-related crime

The project popped up as crypto crime has been an issue in the country. In June 2019, Indian police arrested former BitConnect fraudster in connection to a fraudulent enterprise called Liberty Coin that promised investors 5,000-percent returns and did not deliver.

The program is not mandatory, but officers will be nominated to attend the conference. The course, titled “Investigation of Cases Involving Crypto Currencies,” aims to cover a wide range of educational components, such as an introduction to blockchain technology, a discussion of standing legal traditions, and interpretations of major crypto crimes.

The investigative session is scheduled for the first week of September 2019 at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.