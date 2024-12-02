Indian government fears WhatsApp may share payments data

Through this, WhatsApp might compromise the security, privacy, and non-commercial information of its subscribers. As such, the government has asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) – the agency that operates retail payment and settlement systems in India – to look into the matter and ensure that user data collected through payment services including WhatsApp and Google Pay is not shared.

WhatsApp’s cloud service provider is Facebook, however, privacy concerns are being raised when the Personal Data Protection Bill comes into discussion. India is debating that ‘non-commercial information’ or information about a user collected on the WhatsApp payment platform must not be shared with Facebook or its other subsidiaries, such as Instagram. The concern is that if the two companies keep using the data collected by WhatsApp payment, it is a violation of the individual’s privacy.