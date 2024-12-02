Indian fintech incubator T-Hub lures private fintech initiatives

Yes Bank, CISCO and ParadigmIT signed MoUs with the Telangana government so that the bank may have access to the government`s arms T-Hub and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), in order to develop its own fintech solutions, timesofindia.indiatimes.com reports.

At the same time, HPE will set up its innovation centre/lab infrastructure to develop, test and pilot innovative technology enabled ideas at T-Hub. Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) also signed MoU with T-Hub to set up Mobile 10X hub. TalentSprint and InsideView agreed with T-Hub to foster collaborative environment in bringing startups leverage the collective effort of both the organisations.

CISCO also signed a MoU with TASK to identify a pilot set of educational institutions, which will be provided web based curriculum and other teaching resources developed by CISCO. Under another MoU, Microsoft India will offer Microsoft office Specialist certification programmes to educators and students at registered colleges of TASK.