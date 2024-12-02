Indian ecommerce to reach USD 51 billion by 2017

Additionally, the country’s CAGR is forecasted to grow at a rate of 43% from 2012 to 2017, according to intelligence stemming from a report issued by the market research company Research Capsule.

Currently, the ecommerce market is only at 1% of the market in China or the US and a small slice of the countrys total retail sales of nearly USD 400 billion. Until recently, internet-based purchases in India have been primarily travel-related, with consumers ordering train and plane tickets online.

Physical goods have not been ordered online but, during 2013, ecommerce companies selling electronics, clothes, and household items have surged in popularity and consumers are comfortable purchasing such items online. Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Infibeam are companies that have grown rapidly and gained a fan base in a short period of time.

Research Capsule specialises in markets adjacent to mobility such as mobile banking, the smart home, the internet of things and ecommerce.