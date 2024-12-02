Indian ecommerce to clock up USD 120 bln by 2020 – study

The expected rise is driven by the increasing penetration rate of the internet, demographic growth and economic development, thedollarbusiness.com reports. Despite the fact that India is behind China and Japan, the country`s ecommerce growth rate is relatively higher than others. India`s ecommerce annual growth rate is 51%, while China`s industry is only 18%, Japan is growing at 11% and South Korea has 10% growth rate, according to a joint study conducted by ASSOCHAM-Forrester.

India also leads the BRIC with its 25 million internet users added every year. In 2016, there are 400 million internet users, compared to 210 million in Brazil and 130 million in Russia. Also important is that 75% of Indian online users are 15-34-year-old.

Indian ecommerce has grown in almost all subcategories comprising airlines, car rentals, hotels, information and travel review sites, and a greater importance on the online shopping list are gaining branded apparels, accessories, gifts, jewellery and footwear. One out of 5 users visit the Indian Railways website. 60-65% of the ecommerce sales in India took place via smartphones and tablets.