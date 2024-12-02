Indian ecommerce potential huge as only 27 percent citizens wired online - study

Moreover, out of these 27% linked online, only 8.7% (82.3 million) are actual online shoppers, according to the India B2C E-commerce Report 2016 issued by Ecommerce Foundation. In 2015, the total ecommerce GDP amassed 1. 23% of the total Indian GDP, meaning a 7.6% growth rate compared to 2014.

In 2015, B2C ecommerce revenue stood at USD 25.5 billion, with a forecasted revenue of USD 44.7 billion in 2016, while the average online spend per e-shopper reached USD 309. At the same time, 33% of the Indian citizens owned a smartphone in 2015, compared with 13% in 2013 and 22% in 2014, out of which 20% bought items online via the mobile channel, the Report reveals.

The most popular product categories for the Indian onlien shoppers are Clothing, IT and Media & Entertainment, while Sports & Recreation category scored lowest. When it comes to online services spend, Travel (flight tickets and hotels) is the most popular, followed by Insurance and Event Tickets.

As for the preferred payment methods, the Report highlights that cash in still on top with 35%, followed by bank transfers at 20% (on par with credit cards), debit cards at 10% (on par with wallets) and prepaid cash cards with 4%.

The Ecommerce Foundation is an independent non-profit organization, co-founded by Ecommerce Europe and working in partnership with national e-commerce associations worldwide. In addition, the Ecommerce Foundation cooperates with online and omnichannel selling companies from industries such as retail, travel & finance. Its mission is to facilitate the development of practical knowledge, insights and learnings for which individual institutions, associations and B2C selling companies do not have the (financial) resources and/or capabilities.