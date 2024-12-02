Indian ecommerce portal fashioned for African tastes in the works

Kalra has claimed Africakart.com will become the biggest and most preferred online place for smart family shopping with wings spread across the whole of Africa by 2025, daijiworld.com reports. Kalras vision is that the online retail environment is catching up fast with the Ghanaian population and those in other parts of Africa.

Africakart.com, as an online retail start-up, was registered in 2016 but the initiative was envisioned in late 2015.