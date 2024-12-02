Indian ecommerce may hit USD 50 bln by 2020

Moreover, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an estimated total sales of USD 3 billion in 2014 with an online penetration level of 43%, according to a report issued by USB global financial consultancy firm, bgr.in reports.

The Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) estimates that the overall Indian ecommerce market, of which e-tail is a segment, is currently worth USD 16 billion. The report made a specific mention of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as “the best example” of a successful Indian ecommerce venture.

Multi-product e-tailers (Flipkart, Amazon India and Snapdeal) are moving towards the marketplace model while e-tailers in niche categories such as furniture, baby products and grocery have hybrid business template.

