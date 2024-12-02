Indian ecommerce industry may hit again growth of 47 percent

At the time of the demonetisation, several ecommerce websites reported a fall in sales, especially due to fewer Cash on Delivery (CoD) orders. However, ecommerce consultants believe new shoppers from tier 2, 3 cities will lead to at least 25% growth in the industry. The consultants cited the mobile internet revolution for the influx of new customers in the burgeoning ecommerce industry.

The report also projected a 7% increase will be contributed by customer base in metro cities, which will add up to a whopping 15% growth for the year 2018-2019.

Also, according to Chitranganas Research and Survey team, the year 2018 provides a golden ticket to startups focusing on a specialised or regional ecommerce model. Neeraj Jain, the head of the survey team, has advised start-ups to avoid selling multiple categories and instead focus on specialised products.