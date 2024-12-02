Indian ecommerce imports expected to grow 78 percent - study

A substantial 27% of the orders are being executed from US-based websites, whereas 11% come from China and 10% from UK, according to a recent research study issued by PayPal, bharatpress.com reports. About 53% of those online purchasing via overseas websites are for items like clothes/attire, footwear and equipment. Electronics are expected to take 51% and digital leisure and schooling gadgets 44%.

The report attributed this development to amenities like free delivery, protected method to pay, proof of product authenticity, choices to pay in native foreign money and quicker supply. On the detrimental elements, it stated the excessive customs duties and delivery prices play an enormous position in dissuading potential consumers. Other destructive elements embrace difficulties in returning items, overseas foreign money funds and id Times of India.