Indian ecommerce companies approach offline to enchant more customers

To this purpose, online travel firm MakeMyTrip has opened 18 stores and baby and kids products portal Firstcry has launched more than 100 stores across the country, indiatimes.com reports. Supam Maheshwari, Firstcry CEO, has stated that the firm, which has presence in more than 80 cities in India, is planning to add 100 more stores by the end of 2015.

MakeMyTrip CMO, Soujanya Srivastava, said that a lot of customers want to meet a company official before handing over the money, which was the intent behind its stores.