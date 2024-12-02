Indian e-tail market growth hits 3rd place among BRIC countries

The ‘State of E-commerce in India’ study also notes that Chinese retail market segment growth is placed first with over 103 retail million internet users registered by the end of June 2014.

The Russian Federation’s growth rate indicates 32%. It has added close to 13 million users in the retail category. Brazil is also growing in double digits at 13% and added 6 million unique visitors in 2013.

In terms of age category, 75% of online audience is between the 15 – 34 age group and the female population contributed to almost 40% of total users. India has one the youngest online population globally and this is expected to be a consistent trend in the coming years. Moreover, the 15-24 age group has been the fastest growing age segment online with user growth being contributed by both male and female segments.

The top 5 popular categories accessed online are social networking, portal, search, entertainment and new websites. Additionally, the travel category has also been growing and the growth has come from all the subcategories including car rentals, online travel agents, airlines as well as hotels and travel information websites.

According to the source, Indian Railways is among the most visited websites in India with over 15 million unique visitors a month. MakeMy Trip, Yatra and Cleartrip individually reach over 8.9%, 7.6% and 3.5% of total online users respectively.

On the other hand, retail category penetration has increased to 65% reach and has grown to 53.4 million visitors a month, an overall growth of 15% annually. The growth has come across all retail categories and most of them show promising transactions and conversion rates along with growth in visitors.

The study reveals that the Flipkart group of websites are the most visited retail websites, with over 26 million online visitors for July 2014, leaving aside mobile visitors. Moreover, Jabong registered 23.5 million visitors and Amazon 16.9 million visitors.