Indian crypto exchange, Zebpay, launches in Malta

Headquartered in Singapore, the Zebpay brand is popular in India, and its crypto exchange has secured 60% market share in the country. The crypto exchange will use Malta as its base in pursuit of European growth. The Zebpay VFA exchange that has launched in the region will be operated by Malta-based Awlencan Innovations Malta.

The Zebpay VFA exchange will implement KYC and AML procedures within its ecosystem and at this time is only available to residents outside of US sanctioned economies.

Malta continues to be a fast-rising hub for innovators, entrepreneurs, and developers in the crypto and blockchain space, with its forward-thinking regulatory agenda. The country was recently cited as the number one spot for crypto trading in a study published by Morgan Stanley, according to the official press release.