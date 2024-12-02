Indian banks forced to adopt basic control measures for ATMs by August 2018

This order is part of a notification the country’s central banking authority sent to Indian banks on Thursday, June 21. The notification provides a detailed timeline and deadlines for upgrading the country’s ATM network, according to Beeping Computer.

Currently, most ATMs across India (and all over the world) run Windows XP, an operating system that Microsoft retired in 2014. RBI wants banks to move to a newer, “supported OS” by June 2019.

Until August 2018, banks have to implement basic security features for ATMs, such as setting a BIOS password, disabling USB ports, disabling the OS auto-run facility, applying the latest OS security patches, setting up a time-based admin access calendar, and more.

Anti-skimming measures are to be implemented by March 2019, according to a copy of the notification obtained by Bleeping Computer. Indian banks must have a quarter of their ATMs running a modern OS by September 2018, a half by December, three-quarters by March 2019, and all ATMs by June 2019.

The move is considered an important one as banks will have to invest serious funds in updating their ATM networks in the coming months.