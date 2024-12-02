Indian B2B lender Indifi raises USD 21 mln funding led by UKs CDC Group

Others who took part in the round included Accel India, Omidyar Network, Fair Finance Fund and Elevar Equity, according to the company’s filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) sourced by paper.vc.

The company aims to use the funds to modernise and expand the existing business, diversify into new areas, develop infrastructure, capital expenditure, repay debts and in general corporate expenditure, the filings reveal.

Founded in 2015, Indifi provides term loan, line of credit, invoice discounting, and merchant cash advance services to small businesses in categories such as travel, hotel, ecommerce, restaurant, trading, and retail.