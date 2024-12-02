IndiaMART, Tazapay enable cross-border transactions for Indian exporters

The partnership between IndiaMART and Tazapay will help the B2B exporters get coverage in economic markets like South-East Asia, the US, the UK, the EU, and more. On top of offering local payment methods such as local bank transfers, credit cards, and QR code payments, similar to UPI, for buyers and sellers, merchants will be able to deal with international clients like a local.

The partnership will ensure that all transactions meet international trade compliance requirements, including issuance of Foreign Inwards Remittance Advice (FIRA) where required. The association between IndiaMART and Tazapay is meant for exporters of goods based in India and exporters of services.

The collaboration with Tazapay also augments the value proposition offered by the IndiaMART Verified Export Services (IVE). IndiaMART launched the IVE service in 2020 enabling its merchants to expand their business across the globe by tapping into the pool of more than 10 million foreign buyers every month coming from more than 100 countries.