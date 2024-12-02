India: USD 259 mln FDI in single-brand retail since 2010

During April-September 2014, the country received USD 167.52 million FDI in single brand retail sector, while in the last financial year, the FDI was USD 11.30 million. The Indian government permits 100% FDI in single brand retail and 51% in multi-brand retail trading.

India has slipped to its lowest position (the seventh spot) in over a decade in the FDI confidence index, which has been topped by the US for the second year in a row, a study by global consulting firm A T Kearney has showed. India was ranked second for three years in 2005, 2007 and 2012 and was placed on the third spot in 2010. The FDI Confidence Index is constructed using primary data from a proprietary survey administered to senior executives of the worlds leading corporations. Respondents include C-level executives and regional and business managers.