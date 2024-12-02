India Unicorn Licious receives USD 150 mln in funding

The platform that sells fresh meat, fresh animal protein, and seafood mentioned that the new funding represents an extension to the USD 52 million Series F disclosed in 2021, bringing the company to a total of USD 488 million raised so far.

The funding round extension was led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital, Kotak PE, and Axis Growth Avenues AIF, with the participation of previous investors like Zerodha, BoAt, and True North.

The startup built a supply chain network across various Indian cities which is used to provide citizens with fresh meat and seafood-related products, with a delivery time of a few hours. Licious is one of the several startups activating in the USD 40 billion meat and seafood industry.