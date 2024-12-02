India: Twitter, Lookup to get users in buying mode

Via the Twitter platform, users will be able to send a direct message to @lookuplite in order to book appointments, inquire about goods and services and transact with local businesses. Orders and payment are fulfilled separately and offline for the time being. Lookup handles the important step of connecting merchant and customer, thanks to Twitter APIs and its monitoring options for partners.

Lookup, an India-based startup that lets retailers and consumers chat with each other through direct messaging, recently closed USD 2.5 million in Series A funding. Founded at the end of 2014, Lookup already had 1.2 million registered users, despite only listing merchants from the Indian cities of Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

