India: TRANSFAST launches deposit services to HDFC Bank

TRANSFAST customers are now able to send money to friends and family in India via mobile phone, tablets, desktop, laptop and in person at agent locations. Money can be deposited directly into recipients’ bank accounts, or they can pick up cash at more than 25,000 convenient locations across India.

TRANSFAST is an international money transfer and payments company in the USD 514 billion annual global remittance industry. Promoted in 1995 by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank is one of India’s banks providing a wide range of financial products and services to its 28.9 million customers across hundreds of Indian cities using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.

