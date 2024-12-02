India to reach 213 mln online users via mobile devices by June 2015

Mobile-based internet penetration in rural India is expected to grow from 45 million in December 2014 to 49 million by March 2015, and eventually 53 million by June 2015, according to the ‘Mobile Internet in India 2014’ report issued by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and IMRB International. The urban population still holds a large percentage of the mobile-based online users and is expected to reach 143 million by March 2015 and 160 million by June 2015.

The average monthly mobile bill has increased by 13% from 2013 to 2014, whereas the expenditure on mobile Internet connectivity has gone up by 36%. Moreover, 33% of citizens avail rental plans with limited downloads and 21% with unlimited download. Limited download rental plans are more common across the demographic segments except for non-working women.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in India.