India to launch ecommerce platform for MSMEs

The digital platform, to be called Bharat Craft, will be used to promote goods from Khadi and Village Industries, handloom and handicrafts, textiles, leather goods and other sectors.

According to the Economic Times of India, contributing 45% to manufacturing output and 40% of exports, the MSMEs sector employs around 120 million people. This sector is regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy, churning out over 6000 products, which are sought after across the global marketplaces. It employs 40% of the countrys workforce, next only to the agricultural sector.

According to Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), the share of MSMEs related products in total export from India during 2018-19 stood at 48.10%.