India: Sony, Samsung, Panasonic resume online sales

Moreover, the companies are also encouraging trade partners to sell their products online, iamwire.com reports. They cut short online stores after facing competition from the offline dealers.

Sony has already partnered with Snapdeal to appoint its dealers as sellers on the ecommerce marketplace and also plans similar deals with Amazon India and Flipkart, which will ensure pricing parity with offline trade, genuineness of product and warranty support.

HTC and Lenovo, which are against the online sales, are now launching models online. South Korean company Samsung electronics, which has been blocking its trade partners who have been selling online at discount, has been selling one of its models, Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo, at a lower price through Flipkart. Panasonic is selling its products online through local franchisees.

According to a report by research firm eMarketer, online retail sales in India are likely to surge 45% to USD 7.69 billion in 2015 and Indian ecommerce segment will hit USD 32 billion in size by 2020, the source cites.