India: Snapdeal partners GoJavas

GoJavas was previously the logistics arm of online fashion retailer Jabong before being spun off into a separate entity, iamwire.com reports. GoJavas is an Indian supply chain solution provider that works with ecommerce firms like HealthKart, Jabong, LensKart and Yepme. It covers over 2,500 pincodes in the country. The company claims to be present in 100+ cities in India and is expanding rapidly.

Snapdeal is also looking to acquire FreeCharge, an online mobile recharge and utility bill payment company. The firm is in talks with China’s Alibaba and Taiwan’s Foxconn to secure USD 1 billion at a valuation of USD 6-7 billion and also it is negotiating to buy advertising media Komli Media for USD 300 million.

According to technology researcher Gartner, online retail is expected to be worth USD 5 billion in 2015, a 70% increase over 2014 sales of USD 3.5 billlion.