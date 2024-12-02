India: Snapdeal negotiates with Alibaba Group over USD 1 bln fund raise

Snapdeal is aiming for a valuation of at least USD 5 billion with this round and its current valuation is somewhere between USD 2 billion and 2.5 billion, inc42.com reports. In 2014, Alibaba held talks with Snapdeal for a possible investment when Jack Ma visited India. Alibaba had made its first investment in India in February 2015, when it acquired 25% stake in Paytm payments processor.

Snapdeal had raised about USD 1 billion in funding in multiple rounds and, among its investors, there are eBay, Softbank, BlackRock, the Ratan Tata, PremjiInvest, Myriad Asset Management, Tybourne Capita. Softbank is the common investor in both Snapdeal and Alibaba. Snapdeal has made 6 acquisitions: Grabbon.com, esportsbuy.com, Shopo.in, Doozton.com, Smartprix, Exclusively.in.