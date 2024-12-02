India reported as 2nd in list of top phishing hosting nations

Phishing is the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information, including usernames, passwords, and credit card details, by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.

Cyber security company RSA affirms that while overall phishing volume increased less than 1%quarter over quarter, in terms of overall fraud attacks, phishing decreased sharply due to the exponential growth of attacks from rogue mobile apps. Moreover, a recent report found that fraud attacks from rogue mobile applications increased 300%, more precisely from 10,390 rogue apps in Q4 to 41,313 in Q1 2019. Also, fraud attacks introducing financial malware increased 56% from 6,603 in Q4 to 10,331 in Q1.

Moreover, the report notes that CNP fraud transactions increased 17%, and 56% of those originated from the mobile channel. RSA recovered over 14.2 million unique compromised cards in Q1. Fraud from mobile browsers decreased from 49% to 43% per cent, while fraud from mobile apps increased from 21% to 29%.