India: Postal Department seeks aircraft delivery solution for ecommerce

Ramanujam said the department’s ecommerce business in the last financial year had significant increase and is predicted to double in 2015 - 2016, newindianexpress.com reports. He also informed that three freight aircraft had been taken on lease from Air India for a four-year period, which expired in 2010.

Since then, consignments booked through the department have been facing delays as private airlines and Air India gave priority to human organs being shipped for transplantation and transportation of perishable goods like flowers and vegetables as they are high value goods.

The Postal Department will launch a same-day delivery scheme for Amazon in Bengaluru. State Higher Education and Tourism Minister R V Deshpande said the proposal to convert the post office (Senior Superintendent of Post Offices) on Museum Road into a heritage building had been approved.