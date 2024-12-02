India Post to integrate real-time tracking, sms information features for its delivery network

Via these implementations, India Post aims to tap into the USD 9 billion business opportunity in the booming ecommerce market. India Post, which is already in tie-ups with e-commerce majors Amazon and Snapdeal, will also have security gadgets like CCTV and access control systems to ensure safety of articles.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has informed that India Post has started working on development of road transport network for parcel movement on majority routes with GPS facility.

As per industry estimates shared by India Posts, ecommerce business in India was about USD 6 billion in value in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 76 billion by 2021. The distribution, delivery or logistics constitutes approximately 12% of the total ecommerce market, accounting for about USD 9 billion by 2021.

