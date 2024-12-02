India Post rolls out ecommerce portal

Also known as the Department of Posts, India Post has been focussing on the ecommerce sector to increase its revenue receipts. The Department has collected and remitted large amounts of money under cash-on-delivery till January 2018 since its introduction in December 2013.

The ongoing ecommerce business segment resulted in an increase of 13% regarding the revenue of India Post between 2017 and 2018.

India’s postal service has also formulated a banking service called India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), government-owned. Earlier in 2018, IPPB has announced plans to buy smartphones and biometric devices to facilitate doorstep banking.