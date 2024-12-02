India: PayU`s startup programme to bring SMEs, new ventures online

The move, which involves conducting a series of events titled Startup masterclass, is part of the company`s India Growth Drivers initiative. The company also plans to connect the start-ups and SMEs on its platform with investors where required. So far, PayU India has engaged with 700 startups and has conducted its programme in Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Pune.

Currently, there are 20 million SMEs in India and only a fraction are present online, according to Paritosh Sharma, Head - SME and Channel Partner Business, PayU India.

