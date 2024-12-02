India: Oxigen launches mobile wallet service

With the newly launched service, people are set to be able to share money with their friends and family over their preferred social networks and messaging platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Google+ and Twitter. They are also set to be able to use their wallet to recharge their mobile phones, pay bills and shop across a number of online merchants.

By using the Oxigen Wallet service, which is currently available through Apple Store and Google Play Store and the web, users can send money to their friends and family using their favorite social channel, without needing the receiver’s bank account details. Along with money, users can also send photos, videos, and audio and text messages to personalise the transfer.

Given the social nature of the service, it is set to find usage amongst the youth who go out for meals with their friends, split bills, send smaller but more frequent gifts to one another. In addition, they can also use the service for their own mobile recharges, bill payments and for payments on merchant sites (for movie tickets, to book travel tickets, pay for pizza, get music & movie downloads, and others).

Consumers on a mobile irrespective of telecom operator can download the app and use the Oxigen Wallet. A consumer can also send money to a non-wallet user by selecting the receiver from their social network, email or phone list.