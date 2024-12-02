India: online shoppers more into cards than cash - survey

Nearly 74% of the respondents preferred credit/debit/prepaid cards over cash-on-delivery for their online purchases, while only 51% used cash-on-delivery, followed by 47% who used internet banking, according to a survey conducted by Visa card scheme, gadgets.ndtv.com reports.

Online shopping saw significant growth in 2014, with 92% of Indians having bought products from virtual stores, making an average of 25 purchases. The use of payment cards is a noteworthy shift from cash, which has historically been the preferred medium for payment. The findings were based on a survey of 806 internet users who access the web at least once a week and are aged between 18 and 55. Of the people surveyed, 75% were from tier I cities and the rest from tier II towns.

In 2014, Visa spend data shows 33% growth in ecommerce payment volume and 49% growth in the number of ecommerce transactions, the source cites. The top three reasons for shopping online are convenience (82%), price (78%) and enjoyment (76%). Indians spend five hours online each day, slightly greater than the daily average of four and a half hours across Asia Pacific.

The top three categories for online purchases in the country emerging from the survey were - fashion (51%), online bill payments (50%) and movie tickets (47%). Personal electronics and computer equipment are the other leading online shopping categories. 66% of respondents are browsing shopping websites and 46% make purchases.

Desktops and laptops continue to be the most preferred option for online shopping with a 92% to 87% conversion rate between browsing and purchasing online, respectively.