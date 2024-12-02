India: Ola acquires mobile payments company Qarth

X-Pay lets users transfer money through IMPS across banks like Andhra Bank, Bank of India, IndusInd, Punjab National Bank among others. It claims to support 26 banks to make payments and 45 banks to receive payments in, and has 10.000 to 50.000 installs. Qarth also offers money transfer to individuals, merchants or enterprises through this service and a bill splitter tab.

In August 2015, Ola has announced that the in-app wallet Ola Money could be used to pay for other companies like Oyo Rooms, Lenskart and Saavn among others across India. In November, it extended this service to merchants, but does not seem live as of now since the app redirects to Ola Money.

Currently, Ola Money facilitates sending money, mobile recharges and bill payments, Mumbai metro card recharge and can be used across Cleartrip, Cafe Coffee Day and TinyOwl.