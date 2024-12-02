India: NPS subscribers can make online payments

Through this platform, a prospective subscriber can register for NPS; contribute to his/her Permanent Retirement Account. Further, the subscribers who already have an NPS account can make contributions through eNPS directly, the Finance Ministry said in a release, ndtv.com reports.

As per governments Digital India campaign to promote e-governance, the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA) has been pursuing development and operationalisation of online transaction facilities. Towards this end, an online platform for registration of subscribers and receipt of contribution under National Pension System (eNPS) through NPS Trust at www.npstrust.org.in has been developed, the release said.

