India: NMC to promote e-payments

Tukaram Mundhe, the municipal commissioner, stated on September 26th, 2018, that, within the next two months, the civic body will ensure that 100% payments are made digitally for the services it is rendering to the residents.

The civic chief added that payments by the NMC to contractors have been made online and that paying through cheques has been stopped. He also mentioned that 55 civic services have gone online through the e-connect app, which has digital payment gateways, hence citizens can pay through this channel.

Moreover, Mundhe also added that NMC has been providing online payment facilities to citizens since 2015. As most of the citizens are paying property and water taxes, the online payment share is 18% in property tax and it contributes 14.5% in water tax.