India: Microsoft to drive local digital infrastructure

The US company has also discussed the matter with the Telecom department to provide cost-effective connectivity with deployment of its proprietary technology.

The technology works on parts of unused spectrum available in broadcasting bands in the lower frequencies from 200 MHz to 700 MHz.

The US company wants to collaborate with national broadband project (National Optic Fibre Network) aimed at connecting 2.5 lakh village panchayats through high-speed broadband by 2017.

The NOFN project was approved by the government in 2011. The purpose of the project was to provide internet connectivity at gram panchayat level using existing fibres of PSUs (BSNL, Railtel and Power Grid) and laying incremental fibre wherever necessary.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, has announced that it will set up three data centres in the country by December 2015 that will enable access to customers in banking and financial services as well as the central and state governments.