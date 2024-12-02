India: MasterCard releases technology hub to boost innovation in digital payments

The facility in Pune, together with its Vadodara counterpart, represents the company’s largest hub outside of the US. The opening of the India Tech Hub correlates with MasterCard’s support for the India government’s agenda, which stresses technology opportunities through initiatives such as “Digital India” and its emphasis on promoting financial inclusion through digital and mobile services.

India currently represents approximately 10% of MasterCard’s global workforce, across various business units. The new hub allows for increased collaboration between engineers and developers based in India and MasterCard’s global innovation teams. Teams in India will be developing solutions that enhance online transactions and the payments value chain, as well as innovations around mobile and contactless payments services.