India: m-commerce to look down on ecommerce by 2019 - report

Mobile app download is expected to reach the 9 billion figure, amounting for a sixfold increase, according to a report issued by the market reseach company KPMG, tech.firstpost.com reports. India contributed to 7% of the global app downloads, ranking fourth behind Indonesia, China and the US.

The optimism comes from the fact that people accessing the internet through their mobile devices had jumped 33% in 2014 to 173 million and is expected to grow 21% year-on-year till 2019 to touch 457 million. Mobile apps are particularly seen as a significant new avenue to target consumers.

