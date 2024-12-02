India: internet user base on the rise, companies still face difficulties

A study conducted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India reveals that both the young and the old Indian population has turned towards the online retail world.

Research unveils that, at the same time, the number of hurdles for the ecommerce companies in the country have increased, and problems related to government regulations create challenges for the players in the ecommerce industry. The country is also against Foreign Direct Investments, creating an issue for companies like Amazon and eBay.

If organized, the ecommerce industry may boost up the Indian economy and the supply chain market, focusing on product delivery through domestic postal and courier services.