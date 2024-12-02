India: hyperWallet brings direct-to-bank money transfers to customers

hyperWALLET enables merchants to make compliant electronic payments to Indian bank accounts in INR.

In addition, hyperWallet’s payment platform allows customers to receive and manage funds by using a variety of options including online e-wallets, bank deposit, prepaid cards, cash pickup, via mobile phone.

Traditionally, making payments to India can be a challenging process for many companies due to the countrys strict regulatory environment.

hyperWallet delivers global-grade payment technologies to organizations who require access to the global financial network. Since 2000, the company has become a provider of online and mobile payment, international payments, card products and financial technology solutions to world-class customers in Canada, the US and internationally.