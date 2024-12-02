India: HighKart.com to accept Bitcoin only as a payment method

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that functions without a central authority and was first introduced in January 2009. Bitcoins are stored in anonymous ‘electronic wallets’ or code, and can travel from one wallet to another by means of an online peer-to-peer network transaction.

In recent news, Money management app Mint has entered into an agreement with US-based Bitcoin wallet provider Coinbase to enable users to view their Bitcoin transactions alongside more traditional financial accounts.

