India: government keeps foreign B2C ecommerce investors restricted to protect domestic business

According to a senior government official, the elimination of restrictions would allow foreign players in the commerce space to do away with the local players, the source reports citing Firstbiz.com.

The official also stressed that foreign B2B companies like Alibaba are, on the contrary, allowed to do business in India because they help young entrepreneurs flourish on the global market.

Indias Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy prohibits foreign ecommerce companies to offer services directly to retail consumers.