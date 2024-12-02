India: Foodpanda acquires TastyKhana

TastyKhana will remain an independent brand. Foodpanda and TastyKhana will partner with over 10,000 restaurants in India, covering over 173 cities.

Foodpanda also acquired the Mexican food delivery businesses PedidosYa, SeMeAntoja and Superantojo and targets market leadership in Mexico.

The group has been operating on the Mexican market since December 2012 under the hellofood brand. After the acquisitions, Mexican customers in 10 cities will have the selection from over 2,500 restaurants.

